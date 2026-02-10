Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.37 Million in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. This represents a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,757.53. The trade was a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

