Versor Investments LP Takes Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 448,993 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 45.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,642.35. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

