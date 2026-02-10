AlphaQuest LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,305 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 163.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 781,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 319,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,842.38. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 220.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

