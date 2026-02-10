S&CO Inc. Reduces Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,363 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 2.7% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $43,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 936.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 140.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

