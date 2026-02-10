iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of AlTi Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $110,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $104.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37.

Positive Sentiment: Dollar weakness and positioning ahead of U.S. jobs data are fueling a fresh leg up in gold, supporting bullion?linked ETFs like IAU. Read More.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

