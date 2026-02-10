First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $51,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 148,300.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $60.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

