Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 20,478 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 $UDOW

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDOW. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 35.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 21.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

UDOW stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $65.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $811.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.79.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index. The Index includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies.

