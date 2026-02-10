Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $284.3670 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1%

HR opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,390,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,125,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,571,000 after purchasing an additional 261,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,577,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 582,194 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

