Critical Review: Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) versus Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG)

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Black Titan and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Oblong 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Black Titan and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Oblong -187.17% -62.63% -52.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Titan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Titan and Oblong”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $180,000.00 95.45 -$4.71 million ($2.95) -0.64 Oblong $2.38 million 1.42 -$4.04 million ($1.71) -0.61

Oblong has higher revenue and earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oblong beats Black Titan on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Titan

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer’s office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

