Compass (COMP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Compass Stock Performance

COMP stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Compass has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $230,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 258,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,832. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,202,831.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,378.19. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,264 shares of company stock worth $2,643,089. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Compass from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

About Compass

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

