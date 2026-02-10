Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Receives $4.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have commented on UROY. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Uranium Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UROY

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of UROY stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Uranium Royalty had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 36.4% in the second quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.