Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $577.06 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.23. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 19,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $109,890.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 542,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,963.28. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $44,263.35. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 494,498 shares of company stock worth $2,578,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 9,943,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 3,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,897,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4,898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,046,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

