Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unifi in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Unifi Price Performance

UFI stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Unifi has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $121.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.18 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $88,273.62. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,492,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,831.52. The trade was a 1.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 22NW LP increased its position in Unifi by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 981,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 177,435 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 10.2% in the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Unifi by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 904,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 91,455 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc (NYSE: UFI) is a global manufacturer of polyester and nylon textured yarns and fibers, specializing in both virgin and recycled synthetic materials. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse range of end markets including apparel, athleisure, home furnishings, automotive and industrial applications. Unifi’s vertically integrated operations encompass polymer extrusion, spinning, texturing, and finishing processes designed to meet the performance and aesthetic requirements of its customers.

A key differentiator for Unifi is its REPREVE® brand, a family of certified recycled performance fibers made from post?consumer plastic bottles and other waste streams.

Further Reading

