Confluent (CFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $308.0340 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Confluent Trading Up 0.0%

CFLT opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,903.73. The trade was a 58.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 44,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,313,273.78. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 336,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,031,001.50. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,357,664 shares of company stock worth $38,315,446. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Confluent from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.