Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

EFXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of EFXT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enerflex by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 351.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 880,358 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 433.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 869,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 752,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary?headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

