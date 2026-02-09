KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 46725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services. The company also offers PREDICTIVE e-Prescriber software for assisting doctors; and KRx, a cloud-based solution that analyzes each user's prescription pattern and displays the appropriate expected medication.

