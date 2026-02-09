Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.09. 5,265,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,196,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $7,613,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

