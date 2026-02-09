Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Shares Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.66. Approximately 12,042,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,032,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Barrick Mining Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Barrick Mining by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 43,454 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

