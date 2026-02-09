GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $316.39 and last traded at $316.89. 4,693,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,042,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.00.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $332.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.86 and a 200 day moving average of $295.82.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

