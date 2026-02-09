Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Huntington Bancshares was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/4/2026 – Huntington Bancshares was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

2/3/2026 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Evercore Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $19.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $993,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 534,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,763.20. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $230,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 239,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,514. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 103,693 shares of company stock worth $1,693,220 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.