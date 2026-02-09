Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.782-17.782 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.6 billion-$324.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.5 billion.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TM traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,064,000 after buying an additional 67,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 48.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,049,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

