Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 223980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Aimia Trading Up 3.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.07.

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.