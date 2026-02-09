Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.3590, with a volume of 515108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s payout ratio is 40.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the second quarter worth about $1,746,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 39.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

Featured Articles

