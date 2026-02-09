ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 99830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APUE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period.

About ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

