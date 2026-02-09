Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 2,320,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,554,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,771.12. This trade represents a 62.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 41.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

