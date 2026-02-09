JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $67.3750, with a volume of 115319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELO. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.