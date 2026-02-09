JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $67.3750, with a volume of 115319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.
JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELO. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF
The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
