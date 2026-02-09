iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.52 and last traded at $147.4880, with a volume of 1731027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.09.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

