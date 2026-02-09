iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.52 and last traded at $147.4880, with a volume of 1731027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.09.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

