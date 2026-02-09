Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Progressive (PGR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Progressive (NYSE: PGR):

2/3/2026 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.60 to $261.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Progressive was given a new $226.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2026 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $252.00 to $225.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $232.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $205.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/16/2026 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2026 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $253.00 to $239.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Progressive was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/13/2026 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $257.00.

1/7/2026 – Progressive was given a new $227.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/7/2026 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $250.00 to $237.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $303.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $250.00 to $252.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Progressive had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $247.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Progressive had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $247.00 to $242.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Progressive had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

12/18/2025 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/18/2025 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $246.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $256.00 to $253.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Progressive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/17/2025 – Progressive had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/15/2025 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Progressive had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2025 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $301.38 to $300.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

Get The Progressive Corporation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $336,973.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $634,506.75. Following the transaction, the executive owned 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,983.15. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,788 shares of company stock worth $3,018,961. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.