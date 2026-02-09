Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

2/9/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $122.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $98.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $111.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $126.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $112.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $131.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $116.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/15/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

