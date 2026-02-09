United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Dominion Realty Trust also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.470-2.570 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,193,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,150. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 390.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

See Also

