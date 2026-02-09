Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.680-17.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Medpace from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $491.27.

Medpace Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $11.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $530.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,651. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.30 and a 200-day moving average of $539.57. Medpace has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,787,603.56. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,751,625. The trade was a 42.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,192 shares of company stock valued at $192,909,762. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,170,000 after buying an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Medpace by 205.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

