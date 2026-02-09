Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.8510, with a volume of 376982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,134.60. This trade represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $6,119,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 200,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

