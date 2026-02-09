TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.7399 and last traded at $9.7399, with a volume of 4695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TeliaSonera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get TeliaSonera alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TLSNY

TeliaSonera Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). TeliaSonera had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TeliaSonera AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeliaSonera

(Get Free Report)

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) operates under the Telia Company brand as one of the leading telecommunications providers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The company delivers a wide range of services, including mobile and fixed voice communications, broadband internet, television and streaming offerings, and enterprise-grade data and IP solutions. Its consumer segment focuses on mobile subscriptions, digital TV packages and home connectivity, while its business division provides managed network services, cloud platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The roots of TeliaSonera trace back to the 19th century with Sweden’s Royal Telegraph Agency and Finland’s national carrier, Sonera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeliaSonera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeliaSonera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.