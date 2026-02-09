iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.9750, with a volume of 47521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 439.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 233,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of investment-grade, noncallable United States municipal bonds maturing in 2016. The Index includes municipal bonds primarily from issuers that are state or local governments or agencies such that the interest on the bonds is exempt from United States federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.