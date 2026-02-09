Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Shares Down 11% – Time to Sell?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.58. 3,257,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,851,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.38.

The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.26.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

