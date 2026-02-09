Insider Selling: Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,366,997. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maria Olivo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of Travelers Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total value of $2,637,911.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of TRV traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.78. 1,650,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,593. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.82 and a 200 day moving average of $277.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.43 and a 1-year high of $304.40.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 746,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $307.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

