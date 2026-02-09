Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) EVP Acquires $100,970.00 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Jacques Chappuis bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.24. 1,883,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,213. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 982.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

