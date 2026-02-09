Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.4850, with a volume of 24030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $930.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Further Reading

