Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.16. 2,794,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,813,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,457,000 after acquiring an additional 511,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,429,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 204,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,342,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,612 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

