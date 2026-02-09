SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 2.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 63,534,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 59,334,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Specifically, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,346.24. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,792,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $164,068,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 88.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,817 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

