Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.95 and last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.
AGESY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ageas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ageas in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Ageas is a multinational insurance group headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, offering a broad range of life and non?life insurance products. Established in 2010 following the restructuring of the Fortis group, Ageas traces its roots back to AG Insurance, founded in 1824. The company operates through two main business segments—protection and savings for individual and corporate clients, and a specialized brokerage and bancassurance network—providing both traditional and innovative risk management solutions.
In the life insurance segment, Ageas offers savings and pension plans, unit?linked policies, and health insurance coverage, while its non?life operations include property, casualty, motor, and liability insurance.
