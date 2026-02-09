Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 9513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), commonly known as Singtel, is a Singapore-based telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) group. The company’s core consumer services include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV and content distribution. Singtel also provides a range of enterprise solutions such as managed services, cloud and data center offerings, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and systems integration for corporate and public-sector customers.

Beyond its domestic market, Singtel operates as a regional hub through subsidiaries and strategic investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.