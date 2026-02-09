Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.93 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.93 billion and $128.62 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,003,138,665 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 43,003,138,665.35002784 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09204625 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $152,346,116.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

