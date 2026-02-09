Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently:

2/6/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $742.00 to $802.00.

2/4/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $990.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $927.00 to $940.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $900.00 to $1,030.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $980.00 to $985.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc.

1/16/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $775.00 to $970.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $863.00 to $1,066.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $971.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Autonomous Res from $1,047.00 to $960.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $970.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $775.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $604.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/6/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $898.00 to $1,087.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $785.00 to $980.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $823.00 to $927.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $850.00 to $1,048.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $855.00 to $970.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $870.00 to $971.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $608.00 to $748.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $843.00 to $900.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,513 shares of company stock worth $83,718,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

