Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.49 and last traded at $81.5370, with a volume of 710827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 286,518 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,495,000.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

