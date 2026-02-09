iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.7470, with a volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

