iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $56.4730, with a volume of 248298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 4.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $13,696,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $376,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

