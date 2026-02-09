Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.31 and last traded at $190.1860, with a volume of 329826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

