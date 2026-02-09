Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Donald Garner Purchases 22,727 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Donald Garner bought 22,727 shares of Iltani Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,204.42.

Donald Garner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iltani Resources alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Donald Garner bought 1,292,308 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 per share, with a total value of A$633,230.92.

Iltani Resources Price Performance

About Iltani Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania. Iltani Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Iltani Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iltani Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.