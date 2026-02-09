Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.17. 227,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. Crown has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,634,780. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,634. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown by 103.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

